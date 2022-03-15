Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

