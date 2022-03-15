Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

