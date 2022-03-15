Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $6.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
