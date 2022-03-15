Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$40.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.24 and a one year high of C$41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

