Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 24,061 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 225.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after buying an additional 301,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 608.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 288,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 97.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.