Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

