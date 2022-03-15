Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Appian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Appian by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $176.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 397,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,724. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

