Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

