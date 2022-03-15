Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.95. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $136.53 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

