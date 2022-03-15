Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

