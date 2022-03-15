Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Plans Dividend of $1.51

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $68.10.
About Jardine Matheson (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.