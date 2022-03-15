Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Plans Dividend of $1.51

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

