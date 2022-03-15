Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
A number of research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.
JAZZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.35. 6,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.