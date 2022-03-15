Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.35. 6,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.