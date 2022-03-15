Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

Welltower stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.