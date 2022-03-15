Jefferies Financial Group Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

