Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.37 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

