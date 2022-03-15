JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 52,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JFrog by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JFrog by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,072,800. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $54.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

