Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 214,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,280. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

