Jobchain Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $54,892.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104448 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,713,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

