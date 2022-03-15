Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

