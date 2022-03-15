Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 549 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.