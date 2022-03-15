Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

