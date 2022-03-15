Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

