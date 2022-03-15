John L. Brottem Sells 6,586 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $254,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. 332,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 621,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

