Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.05 billion and the highest is $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 5,500,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.