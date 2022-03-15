JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up 4.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $56,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 166,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBRE traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,229 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23.

