JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $263.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Shares of DG stock opened at $208.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

