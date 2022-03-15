Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after acquiring an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

