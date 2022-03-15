Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of TTE opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

