Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 113 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 106 ($1.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 121 ($1.57).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 84.30 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.59. The company has a market capitalization of £875.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

