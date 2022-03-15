KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

