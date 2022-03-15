Kenneth D. Degiorgio Acquires 25,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Offerpad stock traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.05. The company had a trading volume of 523,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.27. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

