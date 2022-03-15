Kenneth D. Degiorgio Acquires 25,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Offerpad stock traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.05. The company had a trading volume of 523,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.27. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.
Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
