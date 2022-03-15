Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 167,996 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000.

KCGI stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

