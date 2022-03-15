Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NYSE KEYS opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.02. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,353,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,979,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

