Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

