Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

