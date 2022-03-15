Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.