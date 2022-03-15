Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
