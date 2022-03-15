Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

KTB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

