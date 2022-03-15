Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

KTB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

