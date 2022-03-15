Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 598,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

