Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 853 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.