Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.