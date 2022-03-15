Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 524,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,918,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 443,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

