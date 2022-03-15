Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

