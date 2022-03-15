Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.41. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 65,236 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

