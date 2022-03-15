Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

