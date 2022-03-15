Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

FTXR stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

