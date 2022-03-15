Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.