Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after acquiring an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

