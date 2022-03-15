Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,227,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,064,000 after acquiring an additional 653,579 shares during the period.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

