Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.