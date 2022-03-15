Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 1,946,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,895. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

